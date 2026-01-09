BNP warns of action if rebel candidates don’t pull out of race

At the same time, in constituencies where BNP has extended support to leaders of long-time allies in the joint movement, the presence of BNP-affiliated independent candidates is also making the contest difficult for those partners.

When journalists sought the BNP’s position on rebel candidates, the party’s standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said that rebels would withdraw their candidacies within the deadline set in the election schedule.

Organisational action would be taken against those who would fail to do so, he warned.

Nazrul Islam Khan made these remarks while responding to journalists after attending a photographic exhibition on the late BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Friday afternoon.

He is currently serving as chairman of the BNP’s election steering committee.

Referring to the large pool of capable candidates within a party as big as the BNP, Nazrul Islam Khan said many leaders felt that they would have been better choices as nominees and were therefore making efforts on their own behalf.

“We have urged them to respect the party’s decision and withdraw their nomination papers,” he said. “We are hopeful that they will do so. Many have already informed us that they intend to withdraw. So I believe that the situation will improve significantly within the withdrawal period. Otherwise, the party will take organisational measures against them.”