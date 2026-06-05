Mirza Fakhrul warns of social media’s growing dangers for politics

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General and Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that propaganda against politicians on social media is being carried out in a planned manner, and he sees a conspiracy to “destroy” politics behind this.

He made these remarks today, Friday, at a discussion at the National Press Club. The event was organised in memory of BNP’s late Member of Parliament Mahbubul Alam Tara and his elder brother, late politician Mahbubul Haque.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul said that due to the misuse of social media, the country’s politics is heading toward a dangerous and alarming situation.