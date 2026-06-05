Mirza Fakhrul warns of social media’s growing dangers for politics
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General and Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that propaganda against politicians on social media is being carried out in a planned manner, and he sees a conspiracy to “destroy” politics behind this.
He made these remarks today, Friday, at a discussion at the National Press Club. The event was organised in memory of BNP’s late Member of Parliament Mahbubul Alam Tara and his elder brother, late politician Mahbubul Haque.
Speaking as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul said that due to the misuse of social media, the country’s politics is heading toward a dangerous and alarming situation.
He said that anything is being done on social media. There is an attempt to portray politicians as the most despicable figures in society.
He noted that a conspiracy is underway to destroy politics, which is not a good sign for healthy political practice.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that those involved in online bullying are doing so in a highly planned manner. “They bring language and context in a very planned way, which is enough to destroy the normal flow of politics,” he stated.
The senior BNP leader warned that even though democracy returned through elections four months ago, it is still not safe. “There is a coordinated and conscious effort to break everything and create chaos through it.”
He further alleged that some political parties have been involved in such conspiracies since before the 13th parliamentary election and after July uprising. They want to ensure that democracy does not exist in the country. The government’s responsibility is to identify and resist such conspiracies in a planned manner.
He also warned political parties about the rise of a force that does not believe in democracy. He said, “All democratic forces should unite so that this force cannot rise.”
Highlighting BNP’s political position, he said BNP is a liberal democratic political party, not a revolutionary party. It would be wrong to expect revolution from BNP.
The meeting was presided over by BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, who also called on party members to remain alert against propaganda and conspiracies against BNP on social media.
Special guests at the event included retired Dhaka University professor and economist Mahbub Ullah. He recalled the popularity and contributions of the late Mahbubul Alam Tara in movements and struggles, saying that even in his student life he had become a trusted leader among the youth. In his business life as well, he had left a mark of success.
Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Chairman Professor Abu Ahmed described both late Mahbubul Alam and Mahbubul Haque as symbols of values who never did politics for themselves, but for the people.
The meeting was moderated by Mahbubul Haque’s daughter Professor Zafrun Nahar. Other speakers included Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chairman Mohammad Nurul Amin, Policy Exchange Bangladesh Chairman and founder M Masrur Reaz, Feni District BNP leader Anwar Hossain Patwary, Sheikh Farid Bahar, and Mejbah Uddin Khan, among others.
Family members of Mahbubul Haque and Mahbubul Alam Tara were also present at the event. They proposed naming a road or institution in Feni district after the two late politicians.
Supporting the proposal, Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul advised local BNP leaders to take initiative in this regard.