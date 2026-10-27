‘Joy Bangla’ slogan
CPB activists attacked, party headquarters besieged
The attack began at around 10:00 pm on Monday. For about an hour, the attackers remained in front of the CPB’s central office in Purana Paltan, chanting various slogans. They also beat two CPB activists. Police later arrived and rescued them.
Activists of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) brought out a procession after the release of Dipak Shil, former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union, who had been detained while attempting to hold a human chain in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, in protest against female Baul singers being prevented from performing in Sunamganj.
CPB activists were attacked in the capital’s Purana Paltan area over allegations that they had chanted the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ during the procession.
CPB leaders said the attackers identified themselves as leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, youth and student wings of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) respectively.
The attack began at around 10:00 pm on Monday. For about an hour, the attackers remained in front of the CPB’s central office in Purana Paltan, chanting various slogans. They also beat two CPB activists. Police later arrived and rescued them.
When this correspondent visited the scene at around 11:30 pm, police were deployed in front of the CPB’s central office, while several party activists were standing nearby.
CPB leaders said that, following Dipak Shil’s release, the procession began in front of the party’s central office, with Shil accompanying the activists, and ended at Paltan intersection. A brief rally was then under way when the participants chanted ‘Joy Bangla, Joy Samajtantra (Socialism)’.
At that point, 40 to 50 people identifying themselves as Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal activists objected to the use of the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan. An argument broke out between the two groups.
At one stage, those identifying themselves as Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal activists chanted, “Awami Leaguer Thikana, Ei Banglai Hobe Na (There is no place for the Awami League in this Bengal).” After the exchange continued for some time, they beat two CPB activists.
CPB activists further said that, after the assault, their colleagues returned from Paltan intersection to the front of the party’s central office. The two sides then chased each other for a while. The attackers subsequently took up positions in front of the CPB office with sticks and other wooden weapons, chanting various slogans. They left after 11:00 pm.
Jolly Talukder, a member of the CPB presidium, told Prothom Alo that the party had been attacked despite its role in the July mass uprising. “The government must rein in its own party members. How can they come and launch an attack in front of a political party’s office?” she said.
Talukder alleged that police had detained CPB members Iran Molla and Sohel Fakir following the attack. However, Ariful Alam, officer-in-charge of Paltan police station, denied that anyone had been detained.
He told Prothom Alo that 15 to 20 people had brought out a procession in the Paltan area following the release of former Bangladesh Chhatra Union president Dipak Shil.
“Some local people alleged that the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ had been chanted during the procession. An argument subsequently broke out between them. There was no vandalism at the CPB office, and no one was detained,” he said.
Late at night, CPB’s former general secretary Ruhin Hossain said that police had released Iran Molla and Sohel Fakir.
Asked about the attack, Chhatra Dal’s central general secretary Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo, “We are not aware of any incident in which Chhatra Dal leaders or activists went to the CPB office to stage a protest. Chhatra Dal has issued no instructions for any of its leaders or activists to do anything of this kind. We are looking into what actually happened.”
At around 12:15 am on Tuesday, CPB General Secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan briefed journalists in front of the party’s central office.
“On 15 March 2025, an attempt was made to attack our party office after it had been announced in advance. Those who opposed the country’s independence during the Liberation War attempted that attack. They failed because we resisted them. We feel that, through tonight’s attack, they are trying to vent their frustration over that failure,” he said.
Referring to the CPB’s role in the July–August 2024 movement, Ratan said, “On 26 July 2024, we took to the streets of Dhaka in a procession, defying the curfew. On 2 August, we held the Droho Jatra (march of defiance). Yet today we are being branded as collaborators of fascists and the ousted government. Those making these allegations are trying to fish in troubled waters.”
The CPB general secretary recalled the party office had previously been attacked during the Ershad regime. On 5 May 2013, he said, the building had been set on fire with gunpowder up to the third floor. The party had been banned for 23 years during the Pakistan period, and Ziaur Rahman had also banned it in 1977. “Yet no one has been able to wipe out our party,” he said.
Speaking about the attackers, Ratan said, “They came to attack us late at night, but our comrades came from their respective areas and protected the party office. We are prepared to give our lives, but we will not tolerate any attack on the Communist Party.”
“We want to tell those who formed mobs to demolish shrines, burn newspaper offices and attack party offices that they cannot harm the Communist Party through mob violence,” he added.
Explaining what he believed might have prompted the attack, Ratan said, “One of our comrades had been arrested. His name is Dipak Shil, a former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union. I have heard that a procession was held here after his release. The slogans ‘Joy Samajtantra’ and ‘Joy Sarbohara (Proletariat)’ were chanted during the procession. The attackers may have misinterpreted those slogans and used them as a pretext for the attack. But no slogan can justify an attack on a party office.”
Speaking on the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’, the CPB general secretary said, “‘Joy Bangla’ is a slogan of our Liberation War. The Awami League committed many wrongs while using the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’, but that does not mean we will abandon it. Even if someone chanted ‘Joy Bangla’ during our procession, that cannot be used as an excuse to attack the Communist Party’s office.”
Regarding the attackers’ identities, Ratan said, “Those who carried out the attack identified themselves as members of a particular party. We are not certain whether that claim is true. We have spoken to local leaders of the ruling party, who said the attackers were not members of their party.”
Ratan also said the party would review CCTV footage of the incident, gather the necessary information and provide further details at a news conference later.