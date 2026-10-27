CPB activists attacked, party headquarters besieged

Activists of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) brought out a procession after the release of Dipak Shil, former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union, who had been detained while attempting to hold a human chain in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, in protest against female Baul singers being prevented from performing in Sunamganj.

CPB activists were attacked in the capital’s Purana Paltan area over allegations that they had chanted the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ during the procession.

CPB leaders said the attackers identified themselves as leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, youth and student wings of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) respectively.

The attack began at around 10:00 pm on Monday. For about an hour, the attackers remained in front of the CPB’s central office in Purana Paltan, chanting various slogans. They also beat two CPB activists. Police later arrived and rescued them.

When this correspondent visited the scene at around 11:30 pm, police were deployed in front of the CPB’s central office, while several party activists were standing nearby.