Nahid in Jashore
‘Don’t speak about your millions of supporters, we’ve seen it all before’
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said if elections are held without reforms, Bangladesh will once again descend into darkness.
“If elections are held without introducing reforms, Bangladesh will once again descend into darkness. But the NCP will not let that happen. We will build a justice-based economy and a political vision rooted in the interests of Bangladesh,” he stated.
The NCP chief made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a roadside rally held at the central Eidgah intersection in Jashore town on Friday afternoon.
Taking a dig apparently at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Nahid Islam stated, “One political party boasts about having millions of supporters. But during the July uprising we saw how many crores of supporters you have. In contrast, when we called, people took to the streets like flocks of birds. So don’t mention about crores of supporters, we’ve already seen that. If there is justice and fairness, even a single person can rise to be as powerful as a million.”
Criticising the election commission, the NCP convener said, “The most broken institution in the country is the election commission. Without justice and reform, the people of Bangladesh will not accept another election.”
“Neutral people should be recruited at the Anti-Corruption Commission. We want the police to act impartially, with promotions based on merit and competence. The army should be focused on strengthening the country’s defence. We do not want any army or DGFI officer to be involved in enforced disappearances. Our goal is to establish a state built on justice, responsibility, and compassion,” he added.
Earlier in the day, a procession was brought out under Nahid Islam’s leadership after the Juma prayers at the Model Mosque in the Railway Gate area of the town.
The streets rang with slogans as the march progressed and concluded at the central Eidgah intersection. The rally was held there.
NCP’s chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam moderated the event.
Other speakers included member secretary Akhter Hosen, chief organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah, and central organiser Ataullah.