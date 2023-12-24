Police seek remand of youth detained while trying to enter Khaleda Zia’s hospital cabin

A youth was held when he attempted to enter Khaleda Zia's cabin of Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment in the capital’s Evercare Hospital.
The hospital authorities detained Sujon, 34, on Saturday afternoon and handed him over to the Bhatara police. He was later shown arrested under section 54.
According to police, an unemployed youth Sujon is from Char Chandpur of Sadar upazila in Faridpur.
Bhatara police station officer-in-charge Mainul Islam told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon that the youth was shown arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and produced before Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court seeking a five-day remand.
Once the court grants the remand, the youth will be quizzed on why he came to Evercare Hospital and why he tried to enter Khaleda Zia’s cabin.
Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a statement that the attempt of an unknown and suspected youth to enter the cabin of Khaleda Zia, who is receiving treatment at the capital’s Evercare Hospital a little before Saturday evening is very worrying.
Rizvi also expressed surprise as to why security of Khaleda Zia remains poor in a safe place like a hospital.
He further said the attempt of an unknown youth to enter the cabin is mysterious and creates utter confusion among people, as well as question also raised on whether this is a part of any deep conspiracy.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called the people concerned to further beef up the security of Khaleda Zia.
Khaleda Zia, 78, has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, as well as kidney, liver and heart diseases. She has undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since 9 August.
Physicians said her health has improved slightly but she has been kept under round-the-clock observation.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after she was convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her sentences on conditions through an executive order.
Since then, her release period has been extended every six months.