Police seek remand of youth detained while trying to enter Khaleda Zia’s hospital cabin

A youth was held when he attempted to enter Khaleda Zia's cabin of Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment in the capital’s Evercare Hospital.

The hospital authorities detained Sujon, 34, on Saturday afternoon and handed him over to the Bhatara police. He was later shown arrested under section 54.

According to police, an unemployed youth Sujon is from Char Chandpur of Sadar upazila in Faridpur.