National anthem issue
Aman Azmi doesn’t represent Jamaat: Mia Golam Parwar
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar has said that the statement of former army officer Abdullahil Amaan Azmi on the national anthem is his own, not the party’s.
“Azmi is not involved with the party and what he said regarding the change of national anthem is completely his own words,” he told journalists after a discussion program at a hotel in Rangpur city on Sunday.
Jamaat-e-Islami is not responsible for his explanation, he further said.
The Jamaat leader said that reform of the country is now the biggest challenge. In the last 15 years, the allies of the fallen fascist government destroyed almost all the state institutions.
“The constitution should be reformed as well as the election commission. Our constitutional institutions have been partisan in the last 15 years, they need to be reformed,” Parwar said.
He further said it would take a long time to clean up the mess of the last 15 years.
“While not all reforms are feasible for the interim government, the challenge now is to carry out the necessary reforms to ensure fair elections,” he stated.
The Jamaat secretary general also urged the interim government to hold an election by making the necessary reforms.
After the programme, Jamaat-e-Islami handed over financial aid to the family members of the martyrs who died in the movement of the Students Against Discrimination.