PM Hasina returns home from Brussels

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned home today after attending the "Global Gateway Forum" held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, on 25-26 October.

The premier went to Brussels on 24 October at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

A commercial flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 11.51am.

On her way back home, the premier exchanged pleasantries with the passengers on board while roaming around the flight.

The flight earlier departed the Brussels Zaventem Airport, Belgium at 10:10pm (Brussels time).