This govt is bluffing and deceiving people: Shafiqur Rahman at long march

The government has failed to keep the promises it made and the people will not forgive it, said Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Shafiqur Rahman. He said they would remain on the streets until the people’s demands are met.

Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks as the chief guest at a rally in Shimrail of Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj upazila on Saturday morning, held as part of the Dhaka-Chattogram long march.

Shafiqur Rahman said that this government is bluffing and deceiving the people and is violating promises after making them. The people will not forgive them, he added.