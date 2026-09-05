This govt is bluffing and deceiving people: Shafiqur Rahman at long march
The government has failed to keep the promises it made and the people will not forgive it, said Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Shafiqur Rahman. He said they would remain on the streets until the people’s demands are met.
Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks as the chief guest at a rally in Shimrail of Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj upazila on Saturday morning, held as part of the Dhaka-Chattogram long march.
Shafiqur Rahman said that this government is bluffing and deceiving the people and is violating promises after making them. The people will not forgive them, he added.
Remembering the July mass uprising of 2024, the Jamaat Ameer said, "Your companions spilled their blood on these streets against autocracy. Their demands have not been met. We have taken to the streets to fulfill those demands. Insha'Allah, we will return home only after fulfilling the demands."
Highlighting the demands to implement the public mandate of the referendum and the spirit of the July mass uprising, the Jamaat Ameer said, "We have taken to the streets to implement the public mandate of the referendum. We have taken to the streets to implement the spirit of the July mass uprising. We have taken to the streets to return gas to your homes. We have taken to the streets to make arrangements for lighting and electricity in your homes."
Highlighting the unity of the 11-party alliance at the roadside rally, Shafiqur Rahman said, "The 11-party alliance is beside you, and you are with the 11-party alliance. Insha'Allah, Allah will accept our united efforts. We will be successful and build a fascism-free Bangladesh."
The Dhaka-Chattogram Long March commenced from Dhaka this morning to press home the six-point demands of the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami. On the way, the alliance leaders participated in a roadside rally organized in Shimrail, Narayanganj.
Following Shafiqur Rahman's speech, the long march set off toward Chattogram.
Narayanganj City Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Maulana Abdul Zabbar presided over the roadside rally. Among others, Chief Whip of the Opposition and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmed, Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Jamaat-e-Islami Central Working Committee Member Maulana Abdul Moinuddin Ahmed and NCP Joint Organizing Secretary and Member of Parliament for Narayanganj, Abdullah Al Amin, spoke at the rally.