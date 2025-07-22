Shibir-Chhatra Dal clash in Chattogram leaves 20 injured

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists over the release of a student from police custody in Chattogram city on Monday night.

On Monday night, the JCD men allegedly beat up a student named Fahim and handed him over to Chawkbazar Police Station calling him an activist of the banned Chhatra League.

But, the Shibir claimed that Fahim is an activist their organisation.