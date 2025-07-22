Shibir-Chhatra Dal clash in Chattogram leaves 20 injured
At least 20 people were injured in a clash between Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists over the release of a student from police custody in Chattogram city on Monday night.
On Monday night, the JCD men allegedly beat up a student named Fahim and handed him over to Chawkbazar Police Station calling him an activist of the banned Chhatra League.
But, the Shibir claimed that Fahim is an activist their organisation.
The clash broke out around 11:30 pm when the Shibir and JCD men took position near Gulzar Mor and Chawkbazar Kitchen Market respectively.
In a statement, the JCD alleged that Shibir and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders attacked them to secure the release of a Mohsin College Chhatra League leader from police custody.
However, Shibir claimed Chhatra Dal handed over one of the July warriors to police and Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal attacked them when they protested it.
Officer in charge of Chawkbazar Police Station Mohammad Zahidul Kabir said tensions spread when the JCD leaders handed over a student to them calling him a BCL activist.
Claiming the detainee as fellow, the Shibir men tried to release him, resulting in clashes, he said, adding that they later brought the situation under control.