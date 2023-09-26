Country wasn’t made independent to turn into monarchy: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said the country was made independent for democracy, freedom of speech and economic emancipation and not for establishing monarchy here.

He compared the country with the land of Hirak Raja, a fictional character of an oppressive monarch who runs the country at his whims.

Mirza Abbas said this while addressing a rally at Jhenaidah central bus terminal ahead of BNP’s road march towards Khulna at around 12:00 in the noon today.

“Let’s become passionate, let’s become united…this Hirak Raja will not be there much longer,” Abbas said.