BNP stage demo at Naya Paltan protesting verdict against Tarique, Zubaida

Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists are staging a demonstration in front of their Naya Paltan central office protesting a lower court verdict against party acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.

The BNP leaders and activists started gathering in the area since 1:00pm on Wednesday amid the huge presence of law enforcers.

As the court delivered the verdict, the BNP followers along with party senior leaders, including its vice chairman Barkatullah Bulu, chairperson’s advisers Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, and senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, brought out a procession towards Nightingale crossing from Naya Paltan around 4:05pm.

They are shouting slogans that they don’t accept the "verdict of Sheikh Hasina".

Meanwhile, Tarique was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment while Zubaida Rahman to three years’ in the graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2007.