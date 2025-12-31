DMP announces convoy route, traffic restrictions for Khaleda Zia's janaza

According to DMP, the convoy will move through 36 July Expressway, Kuril Flyover, Naval Headquarters area, Basbhaban Feroza, Gulshan-2, Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Airport road, Mohakhali flyover, Jahangir Gate and Bijoy Sarani, before turning left at the aircraft crossing to enter gate no. 6 of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and reach the South Plaza.

The DMP said traffic movement on the relevant roads will remain restricted during the transportation of the body.

The general public has been requested to remain patient and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to avoid inconvenience.

Police have also taken extensive security measures at the Janaza venue and along the convoy route to maintain law and order.