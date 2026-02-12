A political party repeatedly creating unexpected incidents: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said unexpected incidents are still occurring in different places.
A political party is repeatedly creating such incidents. Therefore, they do not want these incidents to happen.
He made the remarks while speaking to newspersons in front of the BNP office in Gulshan on Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the morning, Tarique Rahman cast his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College centre.
Tarique Rahman said, “The higher the voter turnout, the more we believe all kinds of conspiracies can be thwarted. We believe people will form a negative view of those who are causing these incidents.”
Without making specific allegations against anyone, Tarique Rahman said, “They are trying in various ways to mislead people or engage in unethical activities. Naturally, people will form a negative view of them.”
Some have expressed concern that vote counting may be delayed. Responding to a question on the issue, Tarique Rahman said, “Why should vote counting be delayed? There is no reason for any delay. People across the country have cast their votes, and they will want the results quickly. We hope the Election Commission will try to ensure that the people of the country can know the results promptly.”
On accepting the election results, Tarique Rahman said, “If the election is neutral and free of controversy, why would we not accept it? Of course all parties will accept it. However, there is a condition. The election must be neutral and peaceful. The kind of unwanted incidents we are seeing and the way people are being misled—such matters certainly cannot be accepted. No one will accept that.”