BNP
We are ready for talks only if the chief adviser invites us: Salahuddin
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said it is willing to sit for talks if the chief adviser extends the invitation. However, the party has questioned why such an invitation should come through another political party.
At the same time, the BNP warned the interim government that such a display of authority does not suit it, as it is not an elected government. “They must not forget that,” the party cautioned.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks today, Saturday, at an event in the capital, a day before the deadline set by the interim government for resolving disagreements among political parties regarding the July Charter and the proposed referendum. The discussion, organised by the BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal to mark the 50th anniversary of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day,” was held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail.
Speaking as the chief guest, Salahuddin Ahmed urged the government to ensure a fair and credible election with neutrality. Addressing the interim government, he said, “We have supported you and will continue to do so within limits. But if you think you can use another political party to invite us to a discussion—who are they? If the chief adviser of the interim government invites us to discuss any issue, we are always ready to sit for talks. But why are we being invited through another political party?”
Salahuddin Ahmed, who represents the BNP in the National Consensus Commission, also expressed his party’s serious objections to the commission’s recommendations on implementing the July Charter.
According to the BNP, the party remains committed to implementing the July Charter signed by political parties on 17 October. However, the proposals submitted by the National Consensus Commission to the interim government on 28 October differ significantly from that charter. The BNP claims several changes were made to the original document.
Moreover, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami differ over when the referendum should be held. The BNP wants the referendum to take place on election day, while Jamaat insists it should be held beforehand to give the charter legal legitimacy.
In light of these disputes, the interim government urged political parties to engage in dialogue and reach a consensus on implementing the July Charter or the reform proposals. Following a meeting of the advisory council last Sunday, the government said that if political parties failed to reach a joint decision within a week, it would make its own decision.
On Thursday, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher called BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to invite him for talks on the issue. Mirza Fakhrul told him that he would discuss the matter with senior party leaders before taking a position. Today, Salahuddin Ahmed addressed the matter during the discussion.
Salahuddin said the BNP maintains communication with all political parties, including the NCP and Jamaat-e-Islami, “as part of democratic culture.”
He added, “We will continue political dialogue and relations with all parties. But using another party as a referee to invite us indirectly to discussions is not appropriate.”
Salahuddin also argued that the interim government has no authority to set such deadlines. “You are not an elected government,” he said. “Please keep that in mind. You have no jurisdiction to dictate terms, saying that if we fail to decide within seven days, you will decide. Such a show of power does not befit you.”
He added, “We believed the National Consensus Commission would act as a referee, and the interim government would play its role neutrally—like a caretaker government. But now you have acted as a referee yourself, scoring a goal, and are now saying that the political parties must decide within seven days, or you will.”
Addressing Jamaat-e-Islami, Salahuddin said, “Those of you who took the wrong path in 1971 and also in 1947, who later became allies of Hussain Muhammad Ershad under the Jatiya Party—if you now seek revival under the Awami League’s wing, only God knows the outcome. Your actions will encourage fallen fascists and other anti-democratic forces in Bangladesh. But if you think you can ruin everything just because you won’t get your share, the people of Bangladesh will not accept that.”
He further said, “If you want privileges, take them. But we will not allow Bangladesh’s streets to be inflamed again by undemocratic means. You have given an ultimatum until the 11th—who are you to issue ultimatums to the government? The government has already made recommendations in your favour. The National Consensus Commission has also echoed your position. That is why you are speaking in harmony with them.”
Salahuddin argued that there is no need for a referendum, as it would in effect bring about legal and constitutional changes. “It would impose a moral obligation on the current and next parliaments based on whether the people want the reforms or not,” he said, adding that the referendum, if held, should only take place on election day.
Referring to the Awami League’s announced “lockdown” programme on 13 November, Salahuddin said, “On the 13th, a verdict is set to be announced at the International Crimes Tribunal against Sheikh Hasina. And on that very day, they call for a nationwide lockdown. People say, ‘a madman’s joy lies within his mind.’ How did it occur to you within a year that you can call for a movement in favour of fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina and the Awami fascist forces, and that the people will respond? If you have the courage, come forward. Let’s see how the people of Bangladesh receive you. We want you to come and face justice.”
Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam said the country was becoming increasingly unstable. “A web of conspiracy is spreading,” he said. “Statements from the top levels of government show who wants to keep the streets heated and who has destabilised the country over the past year to serve India’s interests. History will remember them. India wants an unstable Bangladesh, and we will not forgive those who try to fulfil that wish.”
The discussion, moderated by Chhatra Dal general secretary Nasir Uddin, was also addressed by its organising secretary Amanullah Aman, Dhaka University unit president Ganesh Chandra Roy, and others.