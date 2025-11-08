We are ready for talks only if the chief adviser invites us: Salahuddin

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said it is willing to sit for talks if the chief adviser extends the invitation. However, the party has questioned why such an invitation should come through another political party.

At the same time, the BNP warned the interim government that such a display of authority does not suit it, as it is not an elected government. “They must not forget that,” the party cautioned.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks today, Saturday, at an event in the capital, a day before the deadline set by the interim government for resolving disagreements among political parties regarding the July Charter and the proposed referendum. The discussion, organised by the BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal to mark the 50th anniversary of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day,” was held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail.

Speaking as the chief guest, Salahuddin Ahmed urged the government to ensure a fair and credible election with neutrality. Addressing the interim government, he said, “We have supported you and will continue to do so within limits. But if you think you can use another political party to invite us to a discussion—who are they? If the chief adviser of the interim government invites us to discuss any issue, we are always ready to sit for talks. But why are we being invited through another political party?”