RUCSU election: Panel of 3 former coordinators gives rise to speculations

Which former coordinators would run for which posts had been a widely discussed issue in the RUCSU election. Out of 17 former coordinators, 10 have become candidates. Among them, one is running as an independent, while the other nine are contesting across five panels.

The three coordinators in the ‘Adhipottobirodhi Oikya’ panel were at the forefront of the July movement. GS candidate Salauddin Ammar had gained recognition as the “slogan master.” VP candidate Mehedi Sajib was the president of the university’s ‘Student Rights Association.’

After the July uprising, the three coordinators in this panel became familiar faces by remaining active in various campus movements, including those related to the dependent quota issue. At Rajshahi University, they are among the most focused former coordinators. Many see the inclusion of three former coordinators, four female candidates, and top leaders from different clubs and organisations as this panel’s strength.

VP candidate and former coordinator Mehedi Sajib told Prothom Alo, “Even before July, we fought for various demands on the campus. After July as well, we stood by the students. We tried to lead the struggles for students’ rights. If the students elect us, we will work with even greater force.”

