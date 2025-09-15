RUCSU election: Panel of 3 former coordinators gives rise to speculations
A panel called ‘Adhipottobirodhi Oikya’ has been announced for Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election.
Three former coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are leading the panel.
The biggest strength of this panel is said to be the “unity” of the former coordinators who led the July uprising.
However, there are discussions and rumours on the campus that the panel is actually working as a “shadow team” of the National Citizen Party (NCP) or Islami Chhatra Shibir.
Voting for the RUCSU election will be held on 25 September. Out of 23 posts, this panel has fielded 18 candidates. Mehedi Sajib, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Rajshahi University, will contest as Vice President (VP) post. For the General Secretary (GS) post, former coordinator Salauddin Ammar will run, while another former coordinator, Akil Bin Taleb, will contest for the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) post.
Apart from the posts of women’s affairs secretary and assistant women’s affairs secretary, two women will contest from this panel for assistant social welfare secretary and executive member positions. There are also student leaders from campus-based organisations. However, there is no representation of minority students in this panel.
The top candidates of the panel have dismissed the allegations of being an NCP or Shibir “shadow team.” They say there are no “dummy” candidates in their lineup, and that they want to continue working on behalf of students to resist domination.
Three coordinators in focus
Which former coordinators would run for which posts had been a widely discussed issue in the RUCSU election. Out of 17 former coordinators, 10 have become candidates. Among them, one is running as an independent, while the other nine are contesting across five panels.
The three coordinators in the ‘Adhipottobirodhi Oikya’ panel were at the forefront of the July movement. GS candidate Salauddin Ammar had gained recognition as the “slogan master.” VP candidate Mehedi Sajib was the president of the university’s ‘Student Rights Association.’
After the July uprising, the three coordinators in this panel became familiar faces by remaining active in various campus movements, including those related to the dependent quota issue. At Rajshahi University, they are among the most focused former coordinators. Many see the inclusion of three former coordinators, four female candidates, and top leaders from different clubs and organisations as this panel’s strength.
VP candidate and former coordinator Mehedi Sajib told Prothom Alo, “Even before July, we fought for various demands on the campus. After July as well, we stood by the students. We tried to lead the struggles for students’ rights. If the students elect us, we will work with even greater force.”
Speculation and ‘tagging’
Since the formation of this panel, rumours have been spreading on campus. Some say its candidates are nominated by the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BGCS). Others claim they are a “shadow or B team” of NCP or Shibir.
Former coordinator Akil Bin Taleb, a central leader of BGCS, is contesting for AGS post in the panel. That’s why many are identifying this as BGCS-nominated panel. Speculation also surrounds VP candidate Mehedi Sajib. A former Shibir supporter accused him on Facebook of “betrayal” against Shibir.
GS candidate Salauddin Ammar rejected the allegation of being a Shibir “shadow team.” He said, “They (Shibir) have formed their panel with their best efforts, and we have formed ours with our best efforts. This is just a petty excuse. Everyone in our panel is a July fighter. This panel has been formed with capable candidates only.”