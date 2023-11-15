LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday protesting polls schedule

The Left Democratic Alliance announced a half-day nationwide hartal on Thursday protesting against the polls schedule of the 12th national election.
The alliance announced the nationwide shutdown moments after chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal unveiled the schedule of the12th parliamentary election during a televised speech in the evening.
State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar aired his speech, beginning at 7:00am.
According to the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary election, the last day of submitting nomination is 30 November while the nomination will be scrutinised on 1-4 December. Candidates will have until 17 December to withdraw their candidature distribute while poll symbols will be distributed on 18 December.
The CEC announced the polls schedule of the 12th parliamentary election as per the decision of the election in reference to the Article 123(3)(a) of Constitution.
As per the constitution, a general election must be held within ninety days prior to the expiration of the running parliament.