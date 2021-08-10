15 Aug carnage most brutal assault on liberation war spirit: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said 15 August carnage was not only an attack on the Bangabandhu family rather it was the most brutal assault on the spirit of the country’s independence which was earned through the blood-stained 1971 liberation war, reports BSS.

He was addressing a webinar titled “Mournful August - Black Chapter of History” arranged by AL mouthpiece Uttaran.