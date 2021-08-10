15 Aug carnage most brutal assault on liberation war spirit: Quader

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said: “15 August carnage was carried out against the liberation war of Bangladesh.”
In continuation of 15 August 1975 carnage, four national leaders were killed inside safe custody of Dhaka central jail on 3 November 1975 and grenade attacks were launched on AL rally on 21 August 2004 to make the country leaderless, he said.
“These attacks were continuation of a common conspiracy,” he said.
Mentioning that perpetrators of 15 August carnage still remain active, Quader said the direct killers were brought to justice and the verdict of death sentence has been executed.
But several others are still at large and the government is continuing its diplomatic efforts to bring back the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu, he added.
The minister said behind the scene perpetrators of the 15 August carnage will be found out through investigations to unmask those conspirators before the new generation.
He underscored the need for building national unity to eliminate the politics of conspiracy and killings forever from Bangladesh.
Quader said attacks are being carried out on democracy, values and ideologies one after another. So, politics of conspiracy should be eliminated forever, he added.
He said those who carried out August 15 carnage and who were its beneficiaries were tried in the court of nature.
Later, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader virtually joined a discussion on National Mourning Day arranged by Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.
Speaking on the occasion, he said those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu from history are being effaced from the history.