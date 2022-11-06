Mahila Dal leader placed on two-day remand

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order on Sunday. The sub inspector (SI) of crime and information department at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The former secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Gopalganj unit, Abdul Hamid, filed the case against the woman leader.
The case statement says the woman leader recently made derogatory remarks on the prime minister, liberation war and the judiciary.
Earlier on Sunday, Sultana Ahmed was detained by the Rapid Action Battalion-3 (RAB) on her way home at Gulshan from a BNP mass rally in Barishal.
Later, she was shown arrested at Palton police station in Dhaka. The police produced her before the court and sought a seven-day remand to interrogate her.
But the court granted police a two-day remand to question her behind bars.