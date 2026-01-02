Akhtar’s annual income Tk 500,000 from agriculture, business, employment

According to the affidavit, Akhter and his wife, Sanjida Akhtar, together possess movable assets worth Tk 4.3 million. Of this, Akhter has declared movable assets in his own name valued at Tk 2,419,426 at the time of acquisition, with an estimated current market value of Tk 2.7 million.

The assets include Tk 1.3 million in cash, Tk 299,426 deposited in banks and financial institutions, jewellery worth Tk 700,000, and furniture valued at Tk 120,000.

The affidavit also states that neither Akhter nor his wife owns any electronic appliances. In addition, the couple has no outstanding loans or liabilities.