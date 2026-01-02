Affidavit analysis
Akhtar’s annual income Tk 500,000 from agriculture, business, employment
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossen has an annual income of Tk 505,000, earned from agriculture, business and salaried employment.
Akhter Hossen is contesting the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election from the Rangpur-4 constituency (Pirganj and Kaunia).
He disclosed details of his income and assets in the affidavit submitted to the election commission (EC) along with his nomination papers.
According to the affidavit, Akhter and his wife, Sanjida Akhtar, together possess movable assets worth Tk 4.3 million. Of this, Akhter has declared movable assets in his own name valued at Tk 2,419,426 at the time of acquisition, with an estimated current market value of Tk 2.7 million.
The assets include Tk 1.3 million in cash, Tk 299,426 deposited in banks and financial institutions, jewellery worth Tk 700,000, and furniture valued at Tk 120,000.
The affidavit also states that neither Akhter nor his wife owns any electronic appliances. In addition, the couple has no outstanding loans or liabilities.
Akhter Hossen holds a postgraduate degree and is professionally engaged as a trainee lawyer. His annual income breakdown shows Tk 85,000 from agriculture, Tk 180,000 from business, and Tk 240,000 from employment.
His wife, Sanjida Akhtar, is a homemaker. In his affidavit, Akhter has declared that she owns movable assets worth Tk 1.4 million, with an estimated current value of Tk 1.6 million. Her assets include Tk 400,000 in cash and jewellery worth Tk 1 million.
In his most recent income tax return, Akhtar reported an annual income of Tk 505,000 and paid Tk 10,500 in income tax. The return also shows declared assets amounting to Tk 1,435,400.
As for immovable property, National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossen has declared ownership of 118 decimals of agricultural land in his own name.
Of this, 18 decimals located in Kaunia, Rangpur, had an acquisition value of Tk 23,000. The remaining 100 decimals, inherited by succession, remain undivided and have not yet been partitioned or formally recorded through mutation, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit further notes that Akhter Hossen is facing two criminal cases, in both of which he is currently out on bail.