Tarique Rahman on his way to visit his father’s grave; leaders- activists gather

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman left his Gulshan residence for Zia Udyan shortly before 3:00 pm today, Friday, to visit the grave of his father, martyred President Ziaur Rahman.

The information was shared in a post published at 2:58 pm today, Friday on the verified Facebook page of the BNP Media Cell.

Tarique Rahman is heading to visit his father’s grave in the same red-and-green decorated bus that he used yesterday, Thursday, to travel from the airport to the venue of the public reception. Like yesterday, today as well, Tarique Rahman stood at the front of the bus and waved to leaders and activists. Due to the crowd of leaders and activists, the convoy carrying Tarique Rahman is moving slowly.