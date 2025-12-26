Tarique Rahman on his way to visit his father’s grave; leaders- activists gather
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman left his Gulshan residence for Zia Udyan shortly before 3:00 pm today, Friday, to visit the grave of his father, martyred President Ziaur Rahman.
The information was shared in a post published at 2:58 pm today, Friday on the verified Facebook page of the BNP Media Cell.
Tarique Rahman is heading to visit his father’s grave in the same red-and-green decorated bus that he used yesterday, Thursday, to travel from the airport to the venue of the public reception. Like yesterday, today as well, Tarique Rahman stood at the front of the bus and waved to leaders and activists. Due to the crowd of leaders and activists, the convoy carrying Tarique Rahman is moving slowly.
Since morning, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have gathered in and around Zia Udyan in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka. Some are holding party flags, while others have arrived with banners and posters.
After visiting his father’s grave, Tarique Rahman will go to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.
Tarique Rahman returned to the country yesterday, Thursday, after 17 years. BNP leaders and activists have shown visible emotion surrounding his visit to his father’s grave.
Leaders and activists said this is not merely a formal act of paying tribute, but rather a historic and symbolic moment for the party.
Security has been tightened in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. Additional members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed at Zia’s mausoleum and on surrounding roads.
Checkposts have been set up at entry points. Party volunteers are also performing duties to maintain discipline.
Crowds began to increase on roads adjacent to Zia Udyan even before noon. For security reasons, leaders and activists were instructed to remain at designated locations. With the active presence of law enforcement agencies and volunteers, the situation remained under control.
Earlier in the morning, the BNP Media Cell announced on its verified Facebook page that Tarique Rahman would visit his father’s grave after performing the Jummah prayers today. He would then proceed to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.
Tarique Rahman returned to the country on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-202. He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:43 am yesterday, Thursday, from London via Sylhet. He was accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their only daughter, Zaima Rahman. Under normal circumstances, it takes no more than half an hour to travel from Dhaka airport to the 300 Feet area of Purbachal if there is no traffic congestion.
Yesterday, however, it took three hours for Tarique Rahman to cover that route. The reason was the rows of leaders, activists, and supporters lining both sides of the road, and the massive crowd.
Not only party leaders and activists, but many others had also come out—some out of curiosity to catch a glimpse of Tarique Rahman returning to the country after 17 years, others to witness a memorable day of his return. The six-and-a-half-kilometre stretch from the airport to the reception stage in Purbachal turned into a sea of people.