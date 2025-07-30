BNP in favour of state, not constitutional, recognition

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) prefers the July Charter and the July Declaration to receive state recognition, but not constitutional endorsement.

According to party insiders, senior BNP policymakers believe that giving these documents constitutional status following the 2024 mass uprising could lead to future controversy or complications.

Their concern is that if similar uprisings occur against authoritarian governments in future, demands may arise for those events to also be granted constitutional recognition.

Members of the BNP Standing Committee, the highest policymaking body of the party, expressed this view during a recent meeting, sources said.

The meeting, held on Monday night, discussed the draft of the July National Charter-2025 and the final draft of the July Declaration, both proposed by the National Consensus Commission.