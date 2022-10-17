Zilla parishad polls peaceful and disciplined: CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC), Kazi Habibul Awal, on Monday said the zilla parishad elections were held in a peaceful and disciplined manner as no information of irregularities and violence was reported.

He came up with this claim while briefing journalists after the end of the voting at 57 zilla parishad elections. Voters exercised their franchise through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). EC observed the elections through CCTV cameras.