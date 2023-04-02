BNP waging unnecessary movements to raise public sufferings: Kamrul

Presidium Member of Awami League (AL) and former food minister Advocate Kamrul Islam, MP, on said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been waging unnecessary agitations to raise public sufferings during the holy month of ‘Ramadan’.

“Awami League has been trying to alleviate common people’s sufferings by looking after their needs and necessities, while BNP waging movements for no reason causing huge public sufferings,” said Kamrul.

He was addressing a food distribution ceremony organised by Awami Jubo League at Kamrangirchar 31 bed hospital ground on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.