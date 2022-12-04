Jubo Dal president, vice president arrested while returning from Rajshahi rally

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi confirmed the matter at 11:10 pm Saturday.
He said that when they reached Dhaka’s Amin Bazar area on their way back from the public rally in Rajshahi, DB police waylaid and arrested them.
Rizvi strongly condemned and protested this incident and demanded their immediate release.
Sources said police have started an arrest drive across the country ahead of BNP’s rally scheduled on 10 December. A search operation is also underway in the capital.
After the cocktail explosion in front of the BNP central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday evening, police arrested several people from there as well, sources added.
BNP’s Naya Paltan office has also been kept under police surveillance.