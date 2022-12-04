Politics

Jubo Dal president, vice president arrested while returning from Rajshahi rally

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three BNP leaders including Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, president of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the BNP’s youth front, were arrested while returning from the party’s divisional rally held in Rajshahi on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

The two other arrestees are Jubo Dal vice president Noor Islam Nayan and Tuku’s personal assistant Mokhles.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi confirmed the matter at 11:10 pm Saturday.

He said that when they reached Dhaka’s Amin Bazar area on their way back from the public rally in Rajshahi, DB police waylaid and arrested them.

Rizvi strongly condemned and protested this incident and demanded their immediate release.

Sources said police have started an arrest drive across the country ahead of BNP’s rally scheduled on 10 December. A search operation is also underway in the capital.

After the cocktail explosion in front of the BNP central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday evening, police arrested several people from there as well, sources added.

BNP’s Naya Paltan office has also been kept under police surveillance.

