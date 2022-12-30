AL to take position at nine spots

Dhaka city north unit of Awami League will take position at seven spots while the city’s south unit will take position at two spots. Besides, Jubo League, the youth wing of the party, has announced to occupy the streets after the Juma prayers and Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of AL, leaders warned that the people of Dhaka will “break the hands of people who would try to create chaos”.

The opposition BNP and its like-minded parties and alliances will organise the mass procession simultaneously in Dhaka amid this stern stance of the ruling party.

AL secretary general Obaidul Quader on Thursday talked to media at secretariat about the party’s stand regarding the opposition parties’ programme. he said like 10 December AL will stay alert across the country including Dhaka.

“This is not about programme and counter programme. The thing is we have to remain alert. What would we do if they (BNP) unleash violence, vandalise and carry out arson in the name of the mass procession. Would we just go on seeing silently? Would we just suck lollipops?”