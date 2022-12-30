AL to take position at nine spots

Dhaka city north unit of Awami League will take position at seven spots while the city’s south unit will take position at two spots. Besides, Jubo League, the youth wing of the party, has announced to occupy the streets after the Juma prayers and Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of AL, leaders warned that the people of Dhaka will “break the hands of people who would try to create chaos”.
The opposition BNP and its like-minded parties and alliances will organise the mass procession simultaneously in Dhaka amid this stern stance of the ruling party.
AL secretary general Obaidul Quader on Thursday talked to media at secretariat about the party’s stand regarding the opposition parties’ programme. he said like 10 December AL will stay alert across the country including Dhaka.
“This is not about programme and counter programme. The thing is we have to remain alert. What would we do if they (BNP) unleash violence, vandalise and carry out arson in the name of the mass procession. Would we just go on seeing silently? Would we just suck lollipops?”
Earlier, on 10 December, ruling Awami League and its front organisations were remain proactive in the streets centring the divisional rally of BNP and organised rallies and processions in Dhaka. At the same time, the government deployed a huge number of policemen as a measure to “beef up security”.
The spots AL men to take position
Party sources said Dhaka city north unit of Awami League will take position at seven spots. They are -- Uttara, Mohakhali, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Gabtoli, Mirpur-10 roundabout, and Rampura-Badda U Loop.
Dhaka city south unit of Awami League will hold rallies in front of the party headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue and Jatrabari roundabout.
Central leaders of different levels will attend the rallies. General secretary Obaidul Quader will attend several rallies including the one at Shyamoli.
Jubo League, the youth wing of AL, organised a “peace rally” one the premises of the central Shaheed Minar. Addressing the BNP and Jamaat men, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams (Parash) said, “(If) you touch the lives and properties of people of this country tomorrow, we will break your hand. Don’t even try that.”
From the same platform, Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan announced to occupy the Dhaka roads. He said, “The roads of the capital city will be under the occupation of Jubo League after the Juma prayers. We will not allow the BNP-Jamaat, the patronisers of militancy, to take to the streets.”
BCL warnings
Bangladesh Chhatra League brought out a procession from Madhur Canteen in Dhaka University thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inaugurating metro rail in Dhaka Thursday.
Following the procession, BCL central president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Ashraf, at a rally in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture, issued stern warnings over the mass procession of BNP and Jamaat.
Sheikh Wali Ashraf said a befitting reply will be given if BNP-Jamaat try to create mass sufferings in the name of mass procession.