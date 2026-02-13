I am grateful for the love you have shown me: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman exchanged greetings with people on his way to offer Juma prayers after his party secured a sweeping victory in the 13th National Parliament Election.
A crowd of eager onlookers gathered in front of his residence in the capital today, Friday. Before heading to the Navy Headquarters Mosque from his Gulshan residence, he stopped his vehicle for a while and spoke with those present.
Tarique Rahman, opening the door himself, got out of the car. He exchanged greetings and asked several individuals about their identities. Many of those present said, "We want to be with you to build a new Bangladesh."
In response, Tarique Rahman thanked them, saying, "I am grateful for the love you have shown me. Please pray for me."
Later, he proceeded to the Navy Headquarters Mosque and performed his Friday prayers.