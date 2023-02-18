Forget about caretaker govt: Obaidul Quader to BNP

BNP is again hatching conspiracy to carry out arson terrorism and militant acts, he said.

He said BNP is an ally of communal evil force so that they have no rights to go to power.

Quader said there will be no benefit by holding street march along with evil force. Though leaders are increasing in BNP's street march, workers are decreasing in their programme, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AL pesidium member Qamrul Islam urged BNP to take part in the next polls if it wants to go to power.

BNP will not be allowed to make election manipulation through conspiracy any more, he said.

He said BNP will not get any benefit by going to foreigners.

AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said once Bangladesh was identified as a failed state but now Bangladesh has been established as a country of development and progress during the tenure of AL government.