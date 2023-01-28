BNP’s march from Shahjadpur to Malibagh begins

As part of BNP’s four-day programme, its Dhaka North City unit has started a march from Shahjadpur to Malibagh in the capital to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government, reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir formally inaugurated the programme in front of Shahjadpur’s Hossain Market around 2.30pm.

In a brief address prior to launching the programme, Fakhrul asked the party leaders and activists to hold the programme peacefully without responding to any provocation.

"We've so far held our all programmes peacefully and we'll ensure their (govt's) fall through peaceful demonstrations."