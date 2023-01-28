BNP’s march from Shahjadpur to Malibagh begins

Stating their march as a silent protest against the government, he said they will force the government to quit together with the people.
Accusing the government of snatching people's right to vote, the BNP leader said they will restore the voting rights of people by ousting the Awami League government.
"It is not possible to hold a fair election as long as the Awami League is in power. So, the government must hand over power to a caretaker government by quitting power and dissolving parliament so that people can cast their votes under a new election commission," Fakhrul said.
Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme, carrying banners, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.
They are also chanting various slogans demanding the resignation of the government and the release of the party leaders and activists.
A huge number of law enforcers have been deployed to maintain law and order and fend off any untoward incidents.
The BNP leaders and workers were seen thronging in and around the Hossain Market area since 1.00pm while the senior party leaders were repeatedly asking them to keep the traffic normal.
Earlier on Thursday, BNP announced the four-day march programme in the capital for 28, 30, 31 January and 1 February.
Dhaka North City BNP will also march from Gabtoli to Mirpur-10 intersection on January 31.
Besides, Dhaka South City unit BNP will march from Jatrabari to Shyampur on 30 January and from Mugda to Malibagh on 1 February.