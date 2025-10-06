BNP would win sweeping majority: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said he will return to the country to contest upcoming elections.

During an interview with the UK-based Financial Times (FT), the de facto chief of BNP also predicted that his party would win a sweeping majority following the ousting of authoritarian leader Sheikh Hasina last year.

Tarique Rahman also insisted that the student-led revolution that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian regime could not be fully realised until a free and “credible” vote was held, said the FT report published on its website on Monday.