Demolition of Dhanmondi 32 continues in the morning
Demolishing of the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital city that started Wednesday night was continuing on Thursday morning.
Heavy equipment, including bulldozers, were seen being used in knocking down the building around 7:00 am today. A major portion of the front side of the building has been razed to the ground.
Many of those who were seen present there at night were also seen gathering around there in the morning as well.
A number of people were seen thronging towards Dhanmondi 32 early morning.
Several people, who gathered there, said they do not want to keep any remnants of the autocratic government while many were seen rejoicing when a larger portion of the building was torn down.
Agitated student-people demonstrated in a large scale at Dhanmondi 32 on Wednesday centering an announcement to publish a speech of ousted autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. At one stage, they set fire to the house of Sheikh Mujib and started vandalising it.
Sudha Sadan also torn down
Apart from the Dhanmondi 32, Sheikh Hasina’s residence, Sudha Sadan, at Dhanmondi 5/A was also set on fire and vandalised on Wednesday night.
Some 10-12 youths arrived at the scene around 10:30 pm and set fire to the building, said several witnesses.
The autocratic government of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) was dethroned in the face of student-people uprising on 5 August 2024. Wednesday marked six months of the mass uprising.
Banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the Bangladesh Awami League announced to publish the speech of Sheikh Hasina on its Facebook page on the night.
Tension was prevailing in the social media over the announcement the whole day yesterday.
A number of persons who joined the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and several online activists called the “bulldozer procession” and “March to Dhanmondi 32” on Facebook.
The agitators started the vandalisation, breaking into the house of Sheikh Mujib around 8:00 pm. They also tore down the mural of Sheikh Mujib constructed in front of the house. The vandalisation began from there.
Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inquilab Mancha and member of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, in several Facebook posts warned of razing the Dhanmondi 32 to the ground on Wednesday afternoon.
Later, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement convener Hasnat Abdullah in a Facebook post at 6:25 pm said “Bangladesh will be freed from the pilgrimage of fascism tonight (Wednesday)”.
The agitated people set fire to Dhanmondi 32 and vandalised the building after the fall of the autocratic government of Awami League in the July mass uprising. Since then the house remained as an abandoned place.