Our only one demand, fair election: JaPa

Jatiya Party (JaPa) secretary general Md Mujibul Haque has said the people of the country want an impartial election and “a fair election is our only demand.”

Mujibul Haque made these remarks while talking to journalists after meeting with the European Union delegation.

The EU delegation arrived at the residence of the special envoy to Jatiya Party chairman, Moshrur Mowla in the capital's Gulshan at 10:30am where the visiting EU delegation held a 45-minute long meeting with Jatiya Party leaders.