Our only one demand, fair election: JaPa

Jatiya Party (JaPa) secretary general Md Mujibul Haque has said the people of the country want an impartial election and “a fair election is our only demand.”
Mujibul Haque made these remarks while talking to journalists after meeting with the European Union delegation.
The EU delegation arrived at the residence of the special envoy to Jatiya Party chairman, Moshrur Mowla in the capital's Gulshan at 10:30am where the visiting EU delegation held a 45-minute long meeting with Jatiya Party leaders.
Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader aka GM Quader, secretary general Md Mujibul Haque and special envoy to Jatiya Party chairman Moshrur Mowla were present at the meeting.
After the meeting, Mujibul Haque told journalists, “This EU delegation is visiting now and another EU delegation will arrive on 23 July. This delegation has met various political parties and organisations so that the next national election is held in a fair, peaceful and neutral manner. Both delegations will submit their evaluation report and then the EU will decide whether they would send an election observation team or not.”
Replying to a query on what the EU delegation want to know from the Jatiya Party, Mujibul Haque said, “We has told them that we want election, people of the country wants a neutral election. It is necessary to play the biggest role by the election commission and the government to hold such a election and since an atmosphere has been created, it is possible through discussion. In fact, it is necessary to take the key role by the government.”
Asked whether there was any discussion on election-time government, Mujibul Haque said, “There was no discussion on the election-time government. They are not interested in it.”
Replying to a query on whether his party wants dialogue, Mujibul Haque said, Jatiya Party of course wants dialogue always because no problem will be resolved without dialogue.
“You have seen that two major political parties have taken stance on two points. Both are talking about one point. What one point it is. We want no point for the interest of the people, how election can be conducted, how it can held fairly and in cooperation with everyone; it is necessary to talk to everybody on these matters,” he added.