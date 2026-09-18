Jamaat could have resolved many questions if Razzaq’s 2016 statement were signed: Law minister

In 2016, the top leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami asked Barrister Abdur Razzaq to prepare a draft statement on the party’s role in 1971. The statement is discussed in Razzaq’s book.

Speaking at a discussion on the book, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman said, “In 2016, following his political philosophy and principles, Barrister Razzaq drafted a statement to present Jamaat’s role in 1971 before the nation. If Razzaq Sahib’s statement had been signed in 2016, many questions surrounding Jamaat would have been resolved.”

The publication ceremony of the late Barrister Abdur Razzaq’s book, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Its History and Politics, was held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, this Friday morning.