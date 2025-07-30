DUCUS polls: What strategies student orgs take, who will contest
Elections for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall unions are set to be held in a changed political landscape following the mass uprising.
In the last DUCSU election six years ago, most posts were won by candidates from the then-ruling party’s student wing, Chhatra League (currently banned).
However, the vice president (VP) post was secured by Nurul Haque Nur, a leader of the quota reform movement.
That quota reform movement eventually triggered a new chapter in Bangladesh’s history.
In the face of a student-mass uprising, the nearly 16-year rule of the Awami League came to an end on 5 August last year. Several student leaders of that movement are still enrolled at Dhaka University and are active in various student organisations.
Given this new political context, students who have an inclination for campus politics are curious about which student groups will compete in the upcoming DUCSU elections and who the possible candidates might be.
The DUCSU election schedule was announced yesterday, Tuesday. According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted until 19 August. The final list of candidates will be published on 25 August, and voting will take place on 9 September.
No age limit this time
The last DUCSU and hall union elections were held in 2019, some 28 years after the previous one. At that time, the maximum age for candidates was set at 30. This age limit has been removed this time. Now, any full-time student of the university can compete in the elections.
However, students enrolled in evening courses will not be eligible to compete, as per the university’s decision. To be eligible as a voter or candidate, one must be a full-time student at Dhaka University—admitted through the undergraduate entrance exam and currently studying at the undergraduate, postgraduate, or MPhil level—and must be residing in or affiliated with a residential hall.
Additionally, students enrolled in professional or executive master’s programmes, diploma, certificate, or language courses will not qualify as voters or candidates. Students of affiliated or constituent colleges and institutes under Dhaka University are also ineligible to participate.
Moreover, students of the 2018–19 academic sessions who no longer retain active student status cannot contest in the DUCSU election. This decision was made by the election commission formed for DUCSU to avoid legal complications.
One key demand from student organisations this time was to have voting centres outside the residential halls. The university has agreed, and for this election, polling centres will be set up outside the halls.
The polling centres and their assigned halls are as follows: students of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Amar Ekushey Hall, and Fazlul Huq Hall will cast their votes in Curzon Hall Exam Hall, students of Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, and Salimullah Muslim Hall will vote in Physical Education Center, students of Rokeya Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall will vote in Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), students of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall will vote in Dhaka University Club Centre, students of Sir AF Rahman Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, and Bijoy Ekattor Hall will vote in Senate Building Center (Alumni Floor, Seminar Room, Dining Room), students of Surjasen Hall, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall will vote in Udayan School and College Centre.
How student organisations are preparing
Following the announcement of the schedule, student organisations have begun intense discussions about their candidates—strategising who should run for which post to maximise their chances of victory.
Leaders of various student organisations said the student bodies are considering forming unified panels of general students instead of strictly party-based slates. They are interested in including candidates with clean reputations from beyond their own ranks.
Some believe that students will give preference to those who contributed to the July uprising. Additionally, women students, science faculty students, indigenous and minority students, and non-residential students are expected to play a determinant role.
Leaders of the BNP-aligned Chhatra Dal said that their panel will be finalised based on party decisions.
Talks are ongoing about forming a general student panel under the banner of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad.
Left-leaning student organisations and even Islami Chhatra Shibir may also propose panels under general student banners.
Candidates in Discussion
This DUCSU election includes 28 posts, including VP, GS, AGS, and new positions such as Research & Publication Secretary, Career Development Secretary, Health & Environment Secretary and Human Rights & Legal Affairs Secretary.
Potential candidates from Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad include Abu Baker Mojumder (Coordinator of central committee), Zahid Ahsan (Member Secretary), Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury (Chief Organiser), and Abdul Kader (Dhaka University chapter coordinator). Umama Fatema, former Spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and Mohiuddin Mujahid, President of DU Journalists’ Association are also being discussed as potential candidates.
Potential candidates from Chhatra Dal includes Abidul Islam Khan (Joint GS, DU Chapter), BM Kawsar, Tanvir Bari Hamim (Jasimuddin Hall, publicity secretary).
Potential candidates from leftist student organisations include Meghmallar Bosu (President, DU Chhatra Union) and Jabir Ahmed (Biplobi Chhatra Moitri).
Possible candidates from Islami Chhatra Shibir includes Abu Shadik Kayem (former DU president), and SM Farhad (current president).
Bin Yamin Molla of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad is also in focus as a candidate.
Who says what
Nahiduzzaman Shipon, General Secretary of JCD’s DU chapter blamed the university administration of hurrying over announcement of the election schedule.
“During dialogue with the stakeholders, the university administration said the schedule would be announced after creating a conducive environment for polls and taking action against Chhatra League activists who tortured general students and the pro-fascist teachers. But we did not see any of these. We neither saw any progress on DUCSU constitution reform,” he said.
Shimul Kumbhakar, GS of a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said that most of the structural reform proposals from students were ignored and the old DUCSU framework has been retained.
He said Chhatra Union was first to propose for DUSCU with a view to doing away with fascist structure after the fall of Sheikh Hasina in a mass uprising. But that calls were flouted by the administration.
However, he welcomed the election and demanded regular yearly polls. He emphasised that forces linked to genocide in the Liberation War, 1990 movement, or July movement should not be allowed to take part in DUCSU election.
Abdul Kader of Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad said general students are excited about the election.
“The administration should remain cautious so that this exuberance of the students doesn’t dampen,” Kader added.
Abu Shadik Kayem of Islami Chhatra Shibir welcomed the schedule and called for elections at every campus across the country.
Jabir Ahmed, GS of Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, stressed the importance of ensuring a level playing field, warning against the use of money and muscle to influence the election.
He expressed confidence in students’ ability to elect capable leaders through a free and fair process.