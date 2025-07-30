DUCUS polls: What strategies student orgs take, who will contest

Elections for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall unions are set to be held in a changed political landscape following the mass uprising.

In the last DUCSU election six years ago, most posts were won by candidates from the then-ruling party’s student wing, Chhatra League (currently banned).

However, the vice president (VP) post was secured by Nurul Haque Nur, a leader of the quota reform movement.

That quota reform movement eventually triggered a new chapter in Bangladesh’s history.

In the face of a student-mass uprising, the nearly 16-year rule of the Awami League came to an end on 5 August last year. Several student leaders of that movement are still enrolled at Dhaka University and are active in various student organisations.

Given this new political context, students who have an inclination for campus politics are curious about which student groups will compete in the upcoming DUCSU elections and who the possible candidates might be.

The DUCSU election schedule was announced yesterday, Tuesday. According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted until 19 August. The final list of candidates will be published on 25 August, and voting will take place on 9 September.