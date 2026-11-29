13 homes, businesses of activity-banned Awami League leaders attacked in three districts
A total of 13 homes and business establishments belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, and its associate and affiliated organisations came under attack, vandalism and arson in Netrokona, Madaripur and Patuakhali.
The incidents took place between 9:30pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
10 homes attacked and set on fire in Purbadhala
In Purbadhala upazila of Netrokona, at least 10 homes belonging to leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its associate organisations came under attack, vandalism, looting and arson within four hours.
Between 10pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday, 11 semi-pucca houses and two pucca houses were set on fire in six villages under Bishkakuni and Agia unions. One person sustained burn injuries in the arson attacks.
Police and local sources said that around 8pm on Saturday, several leaders and activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, led by its Purbadhala upazila unit general secretary Shahadat Hossain, went to Putika Bazar in Bishkakuni union on motorcycles.
When they chanted the slogan 'Joy Bangla' there, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate organisations tried to stop them. At one point, Purbadhala upazila Jubo Dal joint convener Abu Bakar Rana was attacked and hacked, leaving him injured.
News of the incident spread, triggering anger among BNP leaders and activists. From 10pm to 2am, homes belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate organisations were attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire in the villages of Baroruhi, Dhala Jatrabari and Bade Putika under Bishkakuni union, and Batta, Agia and Berail under Agia union.
Local residents said the damaged homes included those of Rafiqul Islam, a member of the banned Jubo League's upazila committee, from Baroruhi village in Bishkakuni union; Bir Muktijoddha Ahmad Hossain, a former lawmaker from Netrokona-5 (Purbadhala) constituency and organising secretary of the Awami League's central committee, from Dhala Jatrabari village; his nephew Shahadat Hossain, general secretary of the banned Chhatra League's Purbadhala upazila committee; Abul Bashar Khan, a member of the Awami League's upazila committee, and Mostafizur Rahman, also known as Shuvo, a member of the upazila Jubo League, both from Bade Putika village.
Homes belonging to Amanur Rashid Khan, joint convener of the upazila Awami League and a US expatriate, from Batta village under Agia union; Wahidur Rahman, a physician at Mymensingh Medical College and general secretary of the college hospital unit of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad; Foyzur Rahman, a member of the upazila Awami League; and Muntasir Masud Khan, joint general secretary of the upazila Chhatra League, from Agia village were also attacked and set on fire.
The home of Bir Muktijoddha Nizam Uddin, a member of the upazila Awami League, in Berail village was also attacked and set on fire.
It was alleged that when the affected residents sought help from the Fire Service to extinguish the flames, angry people obstructed them.
Sakhawat Hossain, also known as Shaku, a member of the banned Swechchhasebak League's upazila committee, was staying in a room beside former lawmaker Ahmad Hossain's house. During the fire, he locked himself inside a bathroom in an attempt to protect himself. At one point, his body caught fire. Local residents later rescued him and admitted him to the burn unit of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Purbadhala upazila BNP president Md Abu Taher Talukdar told Prothom Alo over the phone on Sunday afternoon that Jubo Dal leader Abu Bakar Rana had been sitting in his personal office at Putika Bazar when leaders and activists of the banned organisation attacked him indiscriminately with machetes, leaving him injured. He said he was now at Dhaka's Pangu Hospital with Rana.
Abu Taher Talukdar said that, in retaliation for the attack, angry party leaders and activists vandalised and set fire to the homes of several Awami League and its associate organisation leaders.
He said he was in Dhaka at the time of the incidents. As soon as he received the news, he instructed party leaders and activists to refrain from such activities. They stopped afterwards, he added.
Purbadhala police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdullah Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that angry people set fire to five or six houses following the sudden attack on the Jubo Dal leader. Several other homes were also vandalised. Police later brought the situation under control.
The OC also said a Jubo League activist named Billal Hossain, a resident of Bishkakuni, was arrested from the Charpara area of Mymensingh late at night in connection with the attack on the Jubo Dal leader.
The situation is now normal, he added.
Two business establishments owned by Shajahan Khan vandalised
At around noon on Sunday, a residential hotel and a commercial building owned by Shajahan Khan, former lawmaker from Madaripur-2 constituency and a presidium member of the banned Awami League, were vandalised and targeted with crude bombs in the Chan Mari area near Madaripur Sadar Police Station.
A vehicle belonging to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was also vandalised during the incident.
Police and local sources said that around 11:30am on Sunday, Kamal Sardar, former senior vice-president of the district Jubo Dal, led a protest procession carrying locally made weapons in protest against a programme called by the banned Awami League.
The procession began in the DC Bridge area on the Madaripur-Shariatpur regional road and proceeded towards Chan Mari, near the Sadar Police Station.
The protesters first attacked Hotel Sarbick International, owned by Shajahan Khan. An IOM microbus parked in front of the hotel was also vandalised. Several crude bombs were detonated during the attack.
The attackers then vandalised another commercial building owned by Shajahan Khan, located in front of the main gate of Sadar Police Station, and detonated more crude bombs.
The successive explosions spread panic throughout the area. On receiving the information, police from Sadar Police Station rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.
Walid Ahmed, manager of Hotel Sarbick International, told Prothom Alo, "Suddenly, people from the procession attacked the ground floor of the hotel with locally made sticks and other weapons. Several foreign guests are staying at the hotel. A vehicle belonging to them was also vandalised. The crude bomb explosions spread panic throughout the hotel. After attacking the hotel, they attacked Sams Tower. Jubo Dal leaders and activists led the attack."
Asked about the incident, Jubo Dal leader Kamal Sardar denied any involvement in the attack and vandalism.
Abul Kalam Azad, OC of Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo, "Angry people from the procession attacked the hotel. After receiving the information, we visited the scene. Several windowpanes were broken. Additional police have been deployed to prevent any further clashes."
Home attacked after video of procession posted on Facebook
The home of Mahibullah Patowary, personal assistant (PA) to former lawmaker from Patuakhali-4 (Kalapara-Rangabali) constituency and former state minister for disaster management and relief Mohibbur Rahman, was allegedly attacked, vandalised and looted in the Mahipur Police Station Road area of Patuakhali at around 9:30pm on Saturday.
His family alleged that leaders and activists of local BNP associate organisations were involved in the attack.
Local sources said that around 9pm on Saturday, Saiful Islam Tamim, vice-president of the district Chhatra League, whose activities have been banned, and his followers brought out a torch procession on a road beside Yusufpur Madrasa, near Mahipur Police Station, along the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway.
In protest against the procession, leaders and activists of Mahipur thana BNP and its associate organisations brought out a counter-procession. They later detained four young men on allegations of participating in the banned Chhatra League's procession and handed them over to Mahipur police.
According to local sources, Mahibullah Patowary, the former state minister's PA, posted a video of the banned Chhatra League's torch procession on his Facebook account. The matter subsequently came to the attention of local BNP leaders and activists and those of its associate organisations.
Soon afterwards, Mahibullah Patowary's home in the Mahipur Police Station Road area came under attack.
Mahibullah has been in hiding since the mass uprising of 5 August 2024.
Mahibullah Patowary's wife, Sabina Yasmin, alleged that between 100 and 150 people armed with hammers, locally made sharp weapons and sticks entered their home around 9:30pm on Saturday.
When she and her 80-year-old father-in-law, Saleh Patowary, and 75-year-old mother-in-law, Firoza Begum, tried to resist them, the attackers beat them, pushed them and knocked them to the ground.
The attackers then vandalised the house and looted two bhori of gold ornaments, her and her husband's academic certificates, land deeds and other important documents.
She said the attackers went on a rampage inside their home for 40 to 45 minutes. They also threw away the food that had been cooked.
Sabina Yasmin claimed that the attackers included Aminul Islam, convener of Mahipur union Swechchhasebak Dal, and joint convener Belal Hossain Galib, along with their followers.
Asked about the allegations, Aminul Islam told Prothom Alo over the phone, "Last night, Chhatra League staged an anti-state torch procession in his area. Mahibullah, the former state minister's PA, immediately posted a video of the procession on his personal Facebook account and made provocative comments.
"Moreover, while staying abroad, he has regularly spread misinformation on social media against the government and with the intention of destabilising the country. This is why his house was attacked."
He denied that any belongings had been looted from the house.
Meanwhile, Belal Hossain Galib, joint convener of Mahipur union Swechchhasebak Dal, denied involvement in the attack. He said, "I was at my home when the incident took place."
When contacted at around 12:30pm on Sunday for comment, Mahipur Police Station OC Shamim Hawladar said he was in a meeting and disconnected the call. He did not respond to several subsequent calls made between 2pm and 2:15pm.
(Correspondents in Netrokona, Madaripur and Patuakhali contributed to this report.)