In Purbadhala upazila of Netrokona, at least 10 homes belonging to leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its associate organisations came under attack, vandalism, looting and arson within four hours.

Between 10pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday, 11 semi-pucca houses and two pucca houses were set on fire in six villages under Bishkakuni and Agia unions. One person sustained burn injuries in the arson attacks.

Police and local sources said that around 8pm on Saturday, several leaders and activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, led by its Purbadhala upazila unit general secretary Shahadat Hossain, went to Putika Bazar in Bishkakuni union on motorcycles.

When they chanted the slogan 'Joy Bangla' there, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate organisations tried to stop them. At one point, Purbadhala upazila Jubo Dal joint convener Abu Bakar Rana was attacked and hacked, leaving him injured.

News of the incident spread, triggering anger among BNP leaders and activists. From 10pm to 2am, homes belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate organisations were attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire in the villages of Baroruhi, Dhala Jatrabari and Bade Putika under Bishkakuni union, and Batta, Agia and Berail under Agia union.