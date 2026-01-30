NCP’s manifesto: Voting age to be 16, pledge to create 10m jobs and end extortion

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has unveiled a 36-point election manifesto for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

The party has pledged, among other commitments, to lower the voting age to 16, create 10 million dignified jobs over the next five years, completely eradicate extortion to bring the political cost of doing business down to zero, and facilitate “reverse brain drain” by bringing talented professionals back to the country through one-off funding mechanisms.

The manifesto, titled “Manifesto of Youth and Dignity”, was formally launched at an event held at a Lakeside Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

The party’s convener, Nahid Islam, presented the key elements of the manifesto.

Speaking at the event, Nahid Islam said, “Following our decision to enter into an alliance (the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party electoral alliance), questions have been raised about whether there remains any aspiration for a new political settlement.”

Pointing out that there has been debate and criticism both for and against the alliance, he said, “Our struggle for a new settlement continues—we remain committed to that demand. This is something that must be achieved through a long struggle.”