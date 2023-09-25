AL doesn’t care about US visa policy

Awami League does not bother whether the US grants visas or not. A country cannot be great by demeaning another country. AL leaders are on the streets and would remain so. The ruling party won’t step down entertaining BNP’s calls and the AL would remain in power by people’s mandate.

Leaders of the ruling AL said this while addressing a peace and development rally in the city’s Jatrabari on Monday. Dhaka south city unit AL organised the rally protesting terrorism, evil politics and anti-state activities of BNP and Jamaat and militancy.

Speaking at the rally as chief guest, AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury said, “We are on the streets at the behest of Sheikh Hasina. Also, Awami League is in power, and will remain at the helm with people’s mandate.”