AL doesn’t care about US visa policy

Awami League does not bother whether the US grants visas or not. A country cannot be great by demeaning another country. AL leaders are on the streets and would remain so. The ruling party won’t step down entertaining BNP’s calls and the AL would remain in power by people’s mandate.
Leaders of the ruling AL said this while addressing a peace and development rally in the city’s Jatrabari on Monday. Dhaka south city unit AL organised the rally protesting terrorism, evil politics and anti-state activities of BNP and Jamaat and militancy.
Speaking at the rally as chief guest, AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury said, “We are on the streets at the behest of Sheikh Hasina. Also, Awami League is in power, and will remain at the helm with people’s mandate.”
Another presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said, “BNP is saying that it would make the country dysfunctional if Awami League does not step down. I want to tell you that the more you threaten us the more organised the Awami League leaders-activists become.”
Presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said the election would take place on time and those who win will go to power. Those who try to thwart the election would be faced on the streets.
Information minister and AL’s joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud said, “There is nothing to be so elated about the visa policy. The list also contains names of opposition leaders.”
“We don’t care whom the US grants visas and whom not,” he added.
AL presidium members Shajahan Khan and Abdur Rahman, among others, addressed the rally chaired by Dhaka city south AL’s acting president Nurul Amin. Secretary Humayun Kabir conducted the rally.