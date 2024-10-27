President’s removal: Mirza Fakhrul calls on not to take hasty decision
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday called on the interim government not to take any decision hastily on the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin from his post.
“No hasty decision could be made if the revolution needs to be consolidated to reap the fruit of the mass uprising,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
The BNP secretary general made the call after paying respect to the party founder and former president Ziaur Rahman at his grave at Chandrima Udyan in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking the 46th anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal today.
