Awami League office reopened in presence of BNP leader in Panchagarh
The Chaklahat union office of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, was reopened in the presence of Panchagarh Sadar upazila BNP president Abu Daud Pradhan.
The incident took place at Chaklahat Bazar in the upazila on Friday morning. A video of the incident went viral on Facebook.
Abu Daud Pradhan is a former chairman of Chaklahat union parishad and a resident of the Meherpara area of the union. He told Prothom Alo, “When I went to Chakla Bazar in the morning, several people told me tension had developed over the Awami League office. I said no tension should be created and everyone should remain peaceful. We all live in the same area and will coexist. Why should it remain closed? I then asked for it to be reopened. Jamaat activists had put it under lock, and they themselves reopened it. This was mainly to maintain peace and order in the area, and there was no party decision behind it. Some people are now spreading the video as part of a conspiracy.”
In a 1 minute 35 second video circulating on Facebook, Chaklahat union Awami League joint general secretary Kamruzzaman (Bullet) is seen speaking in front of the office. Panchagarh Sadar upazila BNP president Abu Daud Pradhan stands beside him. Also present are Chaklahat union Awami League member and former UP member Abul Hossain and former joint general secretary of Panchagarh district Chhatra League Anisuzzaman (Swapan). At least 30 people are seen in front of them.
In the video, Kamruzzaman says, “As BNP is moving towards forming the government nationwide with a large number of seats, at this first moment the president of Panchagarh Sadar upazila BNP and former chairman of Chaklahat union Abu Daud Pradhan, has reopened the Chaklahat union Awami League office, an organisation dear to grassroots Awami League leaders and activists.”
Kamruzzaman also says, “Those who wanted to turn this country into Pakistan attacked and shut down the homes and offices of pro-independence parties including the Chaklahat union Awami League office. Today he reopened the Chaklahat union Awami League office. On behalf of Chaklahat union Awami League and all associate organisations, we express our gratitude to him.”
Criticism began after the video spread on Facebook. Former Panchagarh Chhatra Dal leader and JASAS leader Yunus Sheikh wrote in a comment, “I do not understand who gave the president of Panchagarh Sadar thana the responsibility to rehabilitate the Awami League.”