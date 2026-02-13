Awami League office reopened in presence of BNP leader in Panchagarh

The Chaklahat union office of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, was reopened in the presence of Panchagarh Sadar upazila BNP president Abu Daud Pradhan.

The incident took place at Chaklahat Bazar in the upazila on Friday morning. A video of the incident went viral on Facebook.

Abu Daud Pradhan is a former chairman of Chaklahat union parishad and a resident of the Meherpara area of the union. He told Prothom Alo, “When I went to Chakla Bazar in the morning, several people told me tension had developed over the Awami League office. I said no tension should be created and everyone should remain peaceful. We all live in the same area and will coexist. Why should it remain closed? I then asked for it to be reopened. Jamaat activists had put it under lock, and they themselves reopened it. This was mainly to maintain peace and order in the area, and there was no party decision behind it. Some people are now spreading the video as part of a conspiracy.”