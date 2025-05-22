BNP, NCP locked in ‘shadow war’

The separate programmes of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have suddenly stirred up the political arena. BNP leaders and activists have taken to the streets demanding that Ishraque Hossain be appointed mayor of Dhaka South City.

In response, the NCP has launched a programme demanding the reorganisation of the election commission (EC) and the holding of local government elections before the national elections. Although the demands of the two parties differ, political observers see this as a counter-war or a shadow war.

Politically aware circles say that the BNP is attempting to deal a blow to the interim government by pushing the Ishraque issue—with the ultimate aim of forcing early national elections.

At the same time, it seeks to create political pressure on the NCP. BNP leaders believe that the NCP is trying to delay elections by raising one issue after another.

On the other hand, following the growing momentum of the movement centring on Ishraque Hossain, the National Citizens Party (NCP) also launched its own programme to apply counter-pressure.