BNP, NCP locked in ‘shadow war’
The separate programmes of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have suddenly stirred up the political arena. BNP leaders and activists have taken to the streets demanding that Ishraque Hossain be appointed mayor of Dhaka South City.
In response, the NCP has launched a programme demanding the reorganisation of the election commission (EC) and the holding of local government elections before the national elections. Although the demands of the two parties differ, political observers see this as a counter-war or a shadow war.
Politically aware circles say that the BNP is attempting to deal a blow to the interim government by pushing the Ishraque issue—with the ultimate aim of forcing early national elections.
At the same time, it seeks to create political pressure on the NCP. BNP leaders believe that the NCP is trying to delay elections by raising one issue after another.
On the other hand, following the growing momentum of the movement centring on Ishraque Hossain, the National Citizens Party (NCP) also launched its own programme to apply counter-pressure.
Initially, they demanded local government and Constituent Assembly elections alongside the July Proclamation and July Charter through social media campaigns. Later, they staged a protest in front of the election commission building, demanding the restructuring of the commission and expressing a lack of confidence in the EC.
Amid a week-long programme calling for Ishraque Hossain to be made mayor, NCP leaders argue that the BNP is bypassing necessary reforms and pushing for a rushed election.
They claim the BNP is using the Ishraque issue to exert indirect pressure on the government for an early national election. In retaliation, the NCP organised its protest regarding the election commission to apply indirect pressure on the BNP.
In this ongoing shadow war and exchange of counter-statements between the two parties, attempts are being made to drag some advisers of the interim government into the fray.
BNP leaders are blaming the government for not appointing Ishraque Hossain as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation. Just hours before the NCP’s demonstration in front of the EC on Wednesday morning, Ishraque Hossain posted a Facebook status demanding the resignation of two government advisers: Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan (local government) and Mahfuj Alam (information and broadcasting).
NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari responded in the afternoon. Speaking at the protest rally in front of the EC, he labelled three government advisers—Wahiduddin Mahmud, Salehuddin Ahmed, and Asif Nazrul—as “BNP spokespersons” and warned that they would be forced to resign if the reform recommendations were not implemented.
Meanwhile, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal blockaded Shahbagh twice, demanding justice for the murder of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal leader Shahriar Alam Samya. They also called for the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and Proctor.
Initially, politically conscious circles viewed this as retaliation for the recent removal of the Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), who was known to be pro-BNP. There was a general perception that Chhatra Dal, or the BNP by extension, was defeated in the KUET incident.
However, the political climate has heated up again due to the protests over the murder of the Chhatra Dal leader in Dhaka, the growing participation of BNP and its affiliated organisations in the Ishraque movement, and the NCP’s counter-protests.
Political analysts believe that the current course of events is likely to lead to a confrontational situation.
Conversations with at least five top and mid-level NCP leaders reveal that the party’s top leadership believes the BNP is trying to oust two student representatives, Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam, from the interim government’s advisory council using the Ishraque issue as a pretext.
In response, the NCP has also warned the other three advisors, accusing them of being “pro-BNP.”
Many NCP leaders believe that the BNP is trying to pressure the interim government into holding early elections by focusing on the Ishraque issue. They argue that the EC has effectively implemented BNP’s agenda by publishing a gazette ‘hastily’ instead of appealing the court verdict in Ishraque’s case.
On the other hand, supporters of Ishraque believe that the delay in his swearing-in as mayor is due to adviser Asif Mahmud. As a result, anger is being directed at him in various forms, including slogans against Asif Mahmud during the demonstrations.
Initially, the protests were driven by Ishraque’s supporters, but the BNP leadership has since lent its backing to the movement—clearly evident on Wednesday. On that day, BNP leaders and activists from across Dhaka and even from surrounding districts participated in the sit-in programme in support of Ishraque.
An indication of the BNP’s stance came from the speech of BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed at a programme in Sylhet last Monday.
He said, “I urge the authorities to arrange for Ishraque Hossain, who has been declared by the court as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, to be sworn in without delay, preferably today or tomorrow. Otherwise, we may be compelled to organise a larger demonstration in Dhaka over this issue.”
On 17 May, Ishraque’s supporters locked all the gates of Nagar Bhaban. They have been staging continuous protests since then. In response, NCP leaders said they brought forward their demands for restructuring the Election Commission and holding early local government elections.
Meanwhile, BNP leaders suspect that several groups both within and outside the government are trying to delay the national elections. They believe the NCP is also involved in this effort. Therefore, BNP has adopted a strategy to pressure both the government and the NCP using the Ishraque issue as leverage.
Commenting on the situation, political writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that if the BNP had announced any programme during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, the Awami League would have responded with a counter-programme. “Looking at the current situation, it seems that the confrontation that used to exist between the Awami League and BNP has now shifted to the BNP and NCP. Both parties are trying to show their strength on the streets. But the political parties are not concerned about the suffering this is causing to ordinary people.”