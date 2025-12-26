Nurul Islam, Sibgatullah take leadership of Chhatra Shibir for 2026
Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, has formed its new central committee for 2026 on Friday, appointing Nurul Islam Saddam as president and Sibgatullah as secretary general.
The elections were held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.
The results were later announced on the organization’s verified Facebook page, which stated: “Alhamdulillah, the election and nomination for the central president and secretary general for the 2026 session have been completed. May Allah help them in fulfilling their sacred responsibilities.”
Nurul Islam served as the central secretary general in 2025 and is currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in Entrepreneurial Economics at Dhaka University. He previously completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Khulna University.
Sibgatullah, who served as the central office secretary in 2025 and is a former DU wing president, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in the Development Studies Department at Dhaka University. He also holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the Institute of Social Welfare and Research at the same university.