A BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) politician in Khulna and his manager returning home on a two-wheeler were shot by two men in Daulatpur area of Khulna on Tuesday night, reports news agency UNB.

Riaz Shahed, a former president of BL College unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and convener of BNP’s no. 7 ward, and his manager Rafiq are currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College and Hospital, police said.