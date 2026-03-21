What is NCP's current stance on the 11-party alliance?

There is growing curiosity in political circles about the future of the 11-party alliance—comprising Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP)—which currently plays the role of the opposition in parliament.

The reason is that this alliance was formed around the 13th parliamentary election under the name “11-Party Electoral Alliance.”

What shape it will take in the post-election reality, how long it will last, and whether it will retain the same name—these questions remain unclear.

Most recently, at a meeting held on 27 February at the NCP’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, the party’s senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin raised the question of how long the electoral alliance with Jamaat would continue.

In response, NCP convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain did not give a direct answer.

They said the parliament had only just been formed and NCP was currently playing the role of the opposition.

With 77 seats, the 11-party alliance is now the opposition in parliament. Of these, Jamaat holds 68 seats. Among the remaining nine, six belong to NCP—formed by student leaders of the July mass uprising.

Of the other three, two are from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish and one from Khelafat Majlish.