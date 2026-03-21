What is NCP's current stance on the 11-party alliance?
There is growing curiosity in political circles about the future of the 11-party alliance—comprising Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP)—which currently plays the role of the opposition in parliament.
The reason is that this alliance was formed around the 13th parliamentary election under the name “11-Party Electoral Alliance.”
What shape it will take in the post-election reality, how long it will last, and whether it will retain the same name—these questions remain unclear.
Most recently, at a meeting held on 27 February at the NCP’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, the party’s senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin raised the question of how long the electoral alliance with Jamaat would continue.
In response, NCP convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain did not give a direct answer.
They said the parliament had only just been formed and NCP was currently playing the role of the opposition.
With 77 seats, the 11-party alliance is now the opposition in parliament. Of these, Jamaat holds 68 seats. Among the remaining nine, six belong to NCP—formed by student leaders of the July mass uprising.
Of the other three, two are from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish and one from Khelafat Majlish.
The first session of the 13th parliament began on 12 March, with its first sitting held on 15 March. The session has since been adjourned and is scheduled to resume on 29 March after Eid-ul-Fitr. The first session will continue until 30 April.
In the two sittings so far, NCP convener Nahid Islam and Hasnat Abdullah have drawn particular attention among opposition MPs. On the first day, the opposition showed a strong reaction in parliament over President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s speech, with Nahid and Hasnat at the forefront. Observers believe that, remaining within the 11-party alliance, NCP could hold a leading position in the opposition for much of the current parliament.
Another factor behind this assessment is the nomination of NCP chief Nahid Islam as chief whip of the Jamaat-led opposition. Observers say this reflects Jamaat’s interest in keeping NCP close in parliament, as it did during the election. However, if the alliance is to be prolonged, its name and structure may need to be changed.
Talks expected after Eid
Before the 13th parliamentary election, the announcement of the 11-party electoral alliance was scheduled for the night of 15 January at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka. Islami Andolan was also expected to join, and a seat had even been reserved on stage for its amir, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim.
However, Islami Andolan ultimately did not join the alliance. That night, a 10-party electoral alliance was announced without them. The following day, Islami Andolan declared it would contest the election separately. About a week later, the Labour Party—having left the BNP-led alliance—joined the 10-party bloc. From then on, the Jamaat-led alliance became known as the “11-Party Electoral Alliance.”
Under this banner, they participated in the 12 February parliamentary election. Jamaat fielded 224 candidates and NCP fielded 30.
Before the election, leaders of the alliance said their unity was not just about the polls, but also about fundamental state reforms, continuing the trial process for the July killings, and opposing corruption and domination.
Two senior NCP leaders, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said they do not believe the need for the 11-party alliance has ended.
They pointed to uncertainty over fundamental reforms after BNP MPs did not take oath in the Constitution Reform Council. BNP’s position on the Awami League also remains unclear. Issues of justice, dominance, and ongoing corruption also remain. Therefore, they see a strong likelihood that the alliance will continue.
However, an NCP policymaker said discussions on changing the name and structure of the 11-party electoral alliance may take place after Eid, though he did not wish to be named.
NCP senior joint convener and political liaison chief Ariful Islam Adib gave a similar indication.
He told Prothom Alo that issues of reform and justice remain relevant. BNP has not responded positively to the Constitution Reform Council. On these issues, the 11 parties will continue to fight together, while each party will also maintain its own separate programmes.