Global situation forces govt to increase fuel price: Quader

Quader said as a result of fuel price hike in the world market, the BPC incurred a loss of about Taka 90 billion from 22 February to 22 July this year and in this context, the government was forced to adjust the fuel price.
Highlighting the existing fuel prices in different countries, he said the diesel price per litre is Tk 112.56 in Myanmar, while Tk 114 in India, Tk 117.49 in Sri Lanka, taka 122.8 in UAE, Tk 127.82 in Nepal, Tk 189.78 in Singapore and Tk 260.75 in Hong Kong.
The AL general secretary said the government adjusted the fuel price in last November, while it decreased diesel price on 25 April in 2016 due to its price fall in international market.
The government will adjust the fuel price in the country if its price goes down in international market in the future, he said.
"It is true that the fuel price hike puts impacts on different sectors of economy. Taking the matter into the account, the government is trying to remain its negative impacts at lower levels," Quader said.
The government is considering increasing the scope of various support programmess in important sectors, including agriculture, and improving life standard of low-income people, he said.
The AL general secretary said according to experts, fuel price will start stabilising in the world market soon and "it will bring a message of hope for us".
About the transport fare adjustment due to fuel price hike, the road transport minister said the transport owners and workers associations will not demand extra fares from the newly adjusted transport fares.
He warned that legal action would be taken if any mode of transport charges additional fare from passengers.
Responding to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement, Quader said actually the BNP has turned into a monster in the country by killing people, destroying public properties and burning people alive.
"Those, who introduced the politics of killing, are monsters and they are more dangerous than monsters," he added.
About the transport fare adjustment due to fuel price hike, the road transport minister said the transport owners and workers associations will not demand extra fares from the newly adjusted transport fares.
He warned that legal action would be taken if any mode of transport charges additional fare from passengers.
Responding to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement, Quader said actually the BNP has turned into a monster in the country by killing people, destroying public properties and burning people alive.
"Those, who introduced the politics of killing, are monsters and they are more dangerous than monsters," he added.