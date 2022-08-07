Global situation forces govt to increase fuel price: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government was compelled to increase fuel prices in the country due to the abnormal price hike in international market.

"The government will adjust fuel prices again if its prices fall in the international market," he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the fuel price became volatile in international market due to Russia-Ukraine war, affecting the exchange rate of local currency against the US dollar.

That is why, he said, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has to incur a huge loss.

He said as the fuel prices were high in neighbouring countries, there was the concern of fuel smuggling from Bangladesh to these countries.