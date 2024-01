Governing Awami League candidate and incumbent commerce minister Tipu Munshi won in the 12th parliamentary election from Rangpur-4 (Pirgachha and Kaunia) constituency.

Tipu Munshi bagged 46,472 votes while his nearest candidate Mostafa Selim of Jatiya Party got 15,631 votes in the election, said a source from the office of the returning officer Sunday.