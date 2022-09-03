Where did the Chinese rifle come from: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general further said, “The police and Awami League leaders are trying to establish that the deceased was not a member of Jubo Dal. He worked at a welding factory. Even if he was not a Jubo Dal activist, does the government or the police have the right to kill a man for no reason?

Mirza Fakhrul also showed a news report on the clash in Narayanganj published in a national daily. He showed the photo of SI Mahfuzur Rahman from the report and said, “We demand from this programme that this photo must be investigated and the SI should be brought to book for opening fire from a point blank range.”

BNP secretary general warned the government and said, “If he is not punished, we will not sit idle and we have not been so. We have filed a case in Bhola and will do so in Narayanganj too. Every time you break the law, every time you torcher our brothers, we will file a case. If you think what a case will do as you are in power, you are wrong.”