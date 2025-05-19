We can plan for a ward-based playground in Dhaka: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has called upon all to work together to build the country.

“We may have differences of opinion on various issues. That is normal in a democracy. But, we have to take the country forward together,” he said at an award ceremony of Arafat Rahman Koko Memorial Cricket Tournament-2025 in West London on Sunday (local time).

The event was aired live on Facebook from the verified account of Tarique Rahman.

Tarique Rahman pledged if BNP is voted to power in the next election, they will take steps to improve the quality of sports and the state will bear the entire responsibility of those who represent the country internationally.