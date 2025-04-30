3 rallies in 3 consecutive days in Dhaka

Thursday, 1 May, is a government holiday, which will be followed by the two-day weekend on Friday, 2 May, and Saturday, 3 May. Three political parties and organisations announced separate rallies in Dhaka during this period.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold a rally in the capital’s Nayapaltan at 2:00 pm on Thursday, marking the International Labour Day.

On the next day, the National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, pressing a list of demands including trial of Awami League. Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh will hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 3 May, also to press home their various demands including cancellation of the Women Affairs Reform Commission.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will address the party rally as the chief guest, joining the event virtually from London.