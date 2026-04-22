MPs to get rooms to sit at Upazila Parishads

Members of Parliament (MPs) are to be provided with designated sitting rooms at the upazila parishads in their respective constituencies.

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam made the announcement in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) yesterday, Tuesday. He added that the necessary directives have already been issued.

On 31 March, Atiqur Rahman, an MP from the NCP (National Citizen Party), had raised a demand in Parliament for allocating sitting spaces for MPs within their constituencies.

The opposition party has welcomed the initiative. NCP MP Hasnat Abdullah expressed gratitude to the government and further called for the provision of official vehicles for all MPs. His remarks were met with desk-thumping support from several members.