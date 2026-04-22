MPs to get rooms to sit at Upazila Parishads
MPs will be able to sit there, carry out necessary activities, and meet members of the public. In constituencies comprising multiple upazilas, MPs will have access to such offices in each upazila.
Members of Parliament (MPs) are to be provided with designated sitting rooms at the upazila parishads in their respective constituencies.
State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam made the announcement in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) yesterday, Tuesday. He added that the necessary directives have already been issued.
On 31 March, Atiqur Rahman, an MP from the NCP (National Citizen Party), had raised a demand in Parliament for allocating sitting spaces for MPs within their constituencies.
The opposition party has welcomed the initiative. NCP MP Hasnat Abdullah expressed gratitude to the government and further called for the provision of official vehicles for all MPs. His remarks were met with desk-thumping support from several members.
In response, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the prime minister had issued two directives during a parliamentary party meeting.
He said, “Members of Parliament shall not avail themselves of any additional privileges beyond public expectations. No member shall take a duty-free vehicle.”
However, he requested the prime minister to consider and formulate an appropriate arrangement regarding transport facilities.
Later, during the parliamentary session, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam took the floor and remarked that he wished to share a “respectable piece of news” with MPs.
He noted that MPs had long complained that they lacked a place to sit when visiting upazila parishads.
The state minister added that these rooms would be designated as “Inspection Rooms,” as there is no provision for allocating rooms in the name of individual MPs.
He further explained that, following a recent demand by an MP, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures.
In consultation with Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a government order has been issued to prepare a room on the second floor of each upazila parishad building.
These rooms will be equipped with attached bathrooms and furnishings for use by MPs and ministers.
The state minister added that these rooms would be designated as “Inspection Rooms,” as there is no provision for allocating rooms in the name of individual MPs.
MPs will be able to sit there, carry out necessary activities, and meet members of the public. In constituencies comprising multiple upazilas, MPs will have access to such offices in each upazila.
Expressing appreciation for the decision, Hasnat Abdullah said, “At least we now have a place to sit. We often hesitate to say this out of embarrassment. The Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) has a vehicle, and the upazila chairman has a vehicle. It would be beneficial if MPs were also provided with vehicles to reach the people.”
In reply, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed reiterated, “On the day the prime minister was elected Leader of the House, he issued two directives at the parliamentary party meeting. MPs shall not take any additional privileges beyond public expectations. No member shall take a duty-free vehicle.”
Referring to recent decisions to curtail certain benefits for ministers and government officials, he added, “Honourable MPs are surely pleased to have received office space. However, they may be dissatisfied if they do not receive vehicles. Therefore, I request the Honourable Prime Minister to consider, through discussions involving the government and opposition parties, an appropriate arrangement regarding transport for MPs.”
Subsequently, Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman stated that he rose to offer thanks, noting that the demand had originally been raised by a member of the opposition.
He remarked, “There is a saying that one should never say ‘no’ to the young; their requests should always be accepted. Hasnat Abdullah has said it aloud. I would have been more pleased had it not been declined immediately.”
Later, Jamaat-e-Islami MP Shahjahan Chowdhury observed that the ruling party had declared that it would not accept duty-free vehicles, and that the Leader of the Opposition had also stated long ago that opposition members would refrain from taking such benefits.