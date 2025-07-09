Hasina can’t escape justice for ‘reign of terror’: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday expressed hope that deposed Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts involved in mass killings, torture and fascist attacks on people will be brought to justice.

“We always believe that everyone in any political party that supports fascism and acts as a fascist, as the Awami League has done, must be brought to justice,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council members Dr Abdul Kuddus and Dr Sirajuddin at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital.

As journalists sought his remarks on BBC World’s special report on ‘The Battle for Bangladesh: Fall of Sheikh Hasina’, Fakhrul said every individual involved in mass killings and repression should be brought under the law and face justice. “Especially the chief of that party, Sheikh Hasina, I believe she is solely responsible for the killing of thousands of people and the torture inflicted on them,” he said.