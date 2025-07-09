Hasina can’t escape justice for ‘reign of terror’: Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday expressed hope that deposed Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts involved in mass killings, torture and fascist attacks on people will be brought to justice.
“We always believe that everyone in any political party that supports fascism and acts as a fascist, as the Awami League has done, must be brought to justice,” he said.
Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council members Dr Abdul Kuddus and Dr Sirajuddin at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital.
As journalists sought his remarks on BBC World’s special report on ‘The Battle for Bangladesh: Fall of Sheikh Hasina’, Fakhrul said every individual involved in mass killings and repression should be brought under the law and face justice. “Especially the chief of that party, Sheikh Hasina, I believe she is solely responsible for the killing of thousands of people and the torture inflicted on them,” he said.
The BNP leader said the process of Sheikh Hasina’s trial has already begun. “We are hopeful that everyone involved in these killings, genocides, and fascist attacks along with her (Hasina) will be brought to justice,” he said.
Fakhrul said he also believes that the Awami League, as a party, should be brought under the trial process as well. BNP has been the biggest victim of the Awami League’s repression, torture, killings, and enforced disappearances, he said.
The BNP leader also mentioned that he himself had been accused in 112 cases and had gone to jail 13 times.
In response to a question, he said if there is any true force for democracy in Bangladesh, it is the BNP, and no other party has fought as strongly for democracy as the BNP has.
Fakhrul recalled that the BNP was the party that ended one-party rule in the country and introduced multi-party democracy, and later, a parliamentary democratic system.
“The country must be saved through the united efforts of all, and it is the responsibility of every political party to put the country on the right track. The sooner it can be placed on this track, the better,” he observed.
The BNP leader also said those who believe elections are unnecessary should reconsider their position, as elections are essential for the people.
Fakhrul said Bangladesh needs an elected government that is connected to the people.
That is why, he said, BNP supports reforms and is taking part in the process and discussions with the National Consensus Commission.
Fakhrul said their party believes there is no conflict between reform and elections, and both can go on together.
Later, the BNP Secretary General visited ailing singer Farida Parvin at Ayesha Memorial Hospital.