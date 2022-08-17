Govt corruption, the root of all crises: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP leader said about the famine of 1974, Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen said the famine was man-made. So that was the failure and mismanagement of the government. The same scenario is prevailing today and the prices of essentials are increasing due to the corruption and overall failure of the government, he added.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party organised the press conference to present the condition of the people due to the price hike of daily necessaries. Standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moin Khan and Nazrul Islam, among others, were present.

The BNP secretary general said the market of daily essentials has been made hostage by corrupt businessmen who are the beneficiaries of the voterless illegal government.

He said the prices of daily essentials are increasing due to the corruption of the government and as a result, the middle class, lower middle class and poor have been suffering immensely.